BREAKING BENJAMIN Releases Video For 'Far Away' Featuring COLD's SCOOTER WARD

BREAKING BENJAMIN has just released "Aurora", a collection of reimagined versions of the band's biggest and most popular songs and one new song, "Far Away", featuring Scooter Ward from COLD, the video for which also released today and was directed by the band's longtime director/collaborator Kyle Cogan. "Aurora" also includes special guests Lacey Sturm (ex-FLYLEAF), Michael Barnes (RED) and Spencer Chamberlain (UNDEROATH), to name a few.

Speaking about "Aurora", BREAKING BENJAMIN's founder/frontman Ben Burnley had this to say: "'Aurora' is a collection of some of our fans' favorite songs as well as ours. We wanted to take songs that mean something important to them and re-imagine them with new life."

He also directly addressed BREAKING BENJAMIN's fanbase, saying: "We hope 'Aurora' brings you nostalgia from when you first felt something listening to our music, in a new way. Whether it was a tenebrous or a bright time in your life, we hope you look back at that point in your life and realize you made it through.

"Thank you for joining us on the road to 'Aurora'. We have a long way to go."

Ward stated about his guest appearance on "Aurora": "I'm very honored and blessed to be a part of such a beautiful song and project. Ben's writing has had a special place in our hearts for many years. Thankful to be a part of this."

BREAKING BENJAMIN has just embarked on a co-headline tour with KORN. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city outing kicked off January 23, and will include stops in Columbus, Green Bay, Portland and more before concluding on March 1.

"Aurora" track listing:

01. So Cold ("Aurora" version)

02. Failure (featuring Michael Barnes) ("Aurora" version)

03. Far Away (featuring Scooter Ward)

04. Angels Fall ("Aurora" version)

05. Red Cold River (featuring Spencer Chamberlain) ("Aurora" version)

06. Tourniquet ("Aurora" version)

07. Dance With The Devil (featuring Adam Gontier) ("Aurora" version)

08. Never Again ("Aurora" version)

09. Torn In Two ("Aurora" version)

10. Dear Agony (featuring Lacey Sturm) ("Aurora" version)

