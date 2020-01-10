BREAKING BENJAMIN: New Version Of 'Red Cold River' From Upcoming 'Aurora' Album Now Available

A new vesion of the BREAKING BENJAMIN song "Red Cold River", taken from the band's upcoming album, "Aurora", can be streamed below.

"Aurora" will be released on January 24. The disc features reimagined versions of the band's biggest and most popular songs with special guests including Lacey Sturm (ex-FLYLEAF), Scooter Ward (COLD) and Spencer Chamberlain (UNDEROATH), to name a few.

Speaking about "Aurora", BREAKING BENJAMIN's founder/frontman Ben Burnley said: "This album is a celebration of our incredible fans; for those who have been there since hearing 'So Cold' for the first time in 2004, and the new ones who have joined us on this amazing journey along the way. We've always shared a unique emotional connection to our music with our fans, and this album attributes to those dark times and euphoric ones. From wherever you joined along the road to 'Aurora', this one is for you. Thank you."

Highlights on "Aurora" include the new track "Far Away", "Dear Agony", which just celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 29, as well as "So Cold" and "Red Cold River", both of which were No. 1 rock radio hits.

Exclusive "Aurora" pre-order bundles are also available at BreakingBenjamin.com and official fanclub members will receive 20% off all "Aurora" pre-order packages.

"Aurora" is available for digital pre-order, with instant access to the track "So Cold" and "Red Cold River".

BREAKING BENJAMIN, which recently wrapped its hugely successful North American summer tour with CHEVELLE, THREE DAYS GRACE, DOROTHY and DIAMANTE, recently announced a co-headline tour with KORN. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city outing kicks off January 23, and will include stops in Columbus, Green Bay, Portland and more before wrapping March 1.

"Aurora" track listing:

01. So Cold ("Aurora" version)

02. Failure (featuring Michael Barnes) ("Aurora" version)

03. Far Away (featuring Scooter Ward)

04. Angels Fall ("Aurora" version)

05. Red Cold River (featuring Spencer Chamberlain) ("Aurora" version)

06. Tourniquet ("Aurora" version)

07. Dance With The Devil (featuring Adam Gontier) ("Aurora" version)

08. Never Again ("Aurora" version)

09. Torn In Two ("Aurora" version)

10. Dear Agony (featuring Lacey Sturm) ("Aurora" version)

Sturm said: "I love the mystical kind of lyrics that a thousand different people can sing and each person feels like it was written just for them and what they are going through. This is the magic of BREAKING BENJAMIN songs that I love. Ben asked me to sing on this acoustic version of 'Dear Agony' at a time when singing the lyrics sliced through me in a deeply prophetic way. It was a revelatory and healing experience. I'm so thankful."

Ward stated: "I'm very honored and blessed to be a part of such a beautiful song and project. Ben's writing has had a special place in our hearts for many years. Thankful to be a part of this."

Gontier said: "Ben asked me to be a part of this record, and, of course, I said yes. We've been close friends for over 20 years, and BREAKING BENJAMIN has been a big influence on me over the years. I'm REALLY stoked that Ben and I have finally found a way to get our voices on a track together. Also, 'Dance With The Devil' is one of my favorite songs by anyone. Ever."

Chamberlain said: "Touring with BREAKING BENJAMIN was not only one of my favorite tours we've done in years but we also left the tour with lifelong friends. Being asked to sing on 'Red Cold River' was very flattering and a complete honor. I love these guys as musicians and as people, I'm honored to be a small part of their journey.”

Barnes said: "I was honored to be a part of BREAKING BENJAMIN's new acoustic record along side so many other amazing singers. Can't wait to hear the whole thing!"

