BREAKING BENJAMIN Announces Summer 2020 Tour With BUSH, THEORY OF A DEADMAN, SAINT ASONIA

Following the recent wrap-up of their North American co-headline arena tour with KORN, multiplatinum band BREAKING BENJAMIN have announced their 2020 U.S. summer tour. Produced by Live Nation, the trek, which kicks off July 15 with very special guest opener BUSH as well as THEORY OF A DEADMAN, SAINT ASONIA and Cory Marks, will include stops at Jones Beach, Hartford, St. Louis, Dallas, Tampa, Phoenix, Nashville, Las Vegas and Irvine, to name a few.

VIP packages and tickets for BREAKING BENJAMIN fan club members will be available today starting at 12 p.m. local time. Text "SUMMER2020" to 844-626-3736 for an exclusive pre-sale tomorrow, or reserve your tickets during other pre-sale options. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Tickets to BREAKING BENJAMIN's summer tour will also be available via Live Nation's "Ticket To Rock" promo, a multi-show ticket including entry to other summer tours, including KORN and FAITH NO MORE, DISTURBED, SLIPKNOT and MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD. Tickets for applicable "Ticket To Rock" markets launch today at 12 p.m. local time.

This past January, BREAKING BENJAMIN released "Aurora", a collection of reimagined versions of the band's biggest and most popular songs and one new song, "Far Away", featuring Scooter Ward from COLD. "Aurora" also includes special guests Lacey Sturm (ex-FLYLEAF), Michael Barnes (RED) and Spencer Chamberlain (UNDEROATH), to name a few.

Speaking about "Aurora", BREAKING BENJAMIN's founder/frontman Ben Burnley had this to say: "'Aurora' is a collection of some of our fans' favorite songs as well as ours. We wanted to take songs that mean something important to them and re-imagine them with new life."

He also directly addressed BREAKING BENJAMIN's fanbase, saying: "We hope 'Aurora' brings you nostalgia from when you first felt something listening to our music, in a new way. Whether it was a tenebrous or a bright time in your life, we hope you look back at that point in your life and realize you made it through.

"Thank you for joining us on the road to 'Aurora'. We have a long way to go."