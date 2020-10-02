BRAVE THE COLD Feat. NAPALM DEATH's MITCH HARRIS And MEGADETH's DIRK VERBEUREN: 'Blind Eye' Music Video

BRAVE THE COLD, the new project led by longtime NAPALM DEATH axeman Mitch Harris, has released the music video for its second single, "Blind Eye". The track is taken from BRAVE THE COLD's debut album, "Scarcity", which is being released today (Friday, October 2) on all digital outlets worldwide via Mission Two Entertainment. Limited-edition, colored vinyl and CDs will be available December 11. The album was produced by Logan Mader (MACHINE HEAD, SOULFLY).

"We're all excited about BRAVE THE COLD's 'Scarcity' digital release today!" exclaims Harris on the debut of his new album. "To kick it all off, we have a cutting-edge video courtesy of legendary Polish director Marek Skrobecki."

"Blind Eye" and its Gregorian chants kicks off "Scarcity" as the album itself can be described as a "precursor to prophecy."

Fronted by Harris and rounded out by MEGADETH drummer Dirk Verbeuren, BRAVE THE COLD is a two-piece formed in 2018 as the two metal conglomerates focus their energies into a new level of aggression. The culmination is "Scarcity", an eleven-track collection of ferociousness breathing much-needed life into the heavy metal scene of 2020. The disc was produced by the Logan Mader, who has previously worked with GOJIRA, FEAR FACTORY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY and W.A.S.P., among others.

BRAVE THE COLD's glitchy, byzantine death metal doesn't just shift gears — it whips, stutters and jumps sideways into heavyweight dimensions. The entire "Scarcity" theme is a well-researched, scenic debate combining dystopian views ranging from anti-elite, anti-media, anti-division, anti-oppression, end of days philosophies, post-apocalyptic poetry, mind control, economic instability, educational infiltration and global political deceit that compromises our spirituality of one collective voice. This is a global agenda that was a long time coming. It's a reflection on how government can create urgency out of necessity.

Harris has been taking a leave of absence from NAPALM DEATH since late 2014 to focus on his family life.

