BRAVE THE COLD Feat. NAPALM DEATH's MITCH HARRIS And MEGADETH's DIRK VERBEUREN: 'Apparatus' Music Video

BRAVE THE COLD, the new project led by longtime NAPALM DEATH axeman Mitch Harris, has released the music video for its latest single, "Apparatus". The track is taken from BRAVE THE COLD's debut album, "Scarcity", which was released in October on all digital outlets worldwide via Mission Two Entertainment. Limited-edition, colored vinyl and CDs will be available December 11. The album was produced by Logan Mader (MACHINE HEAD, SOULFLY).

The "Apparatus" concept reflects on the division of neighbor versus neighbor, harvesting unrest due to compromised ethics, intended to destroy the frayed internal infrastructure of adapting society on a global level. The video is a collaboration with Italian filmmaker Donato Sansone adapted from the original animation of "Robhot". Harris contacted Donato with a rough edit of "Apparatus" and Donato made an enthusiastic effort to make a final edit that’s sure to get the energy flowing for unsuspecting viewers in a world of uncertain times.

Harris explains: "'Apparatus' is about a socially repressive cabal whose sole agenda is maximizing the transfer of wealth and power from poorer, middle class consumers to a thin sliver of the wealthiest via submissive fear ideology. Through an intensive program of isolation, bombardment with propaganda and behaviorally suggestive content before reaching the global eye, the 'Apparatus' is distressing civil liberties in an era of inconceivable technological corporate wizardry, oppression, censorship and domination."

Fronted by Harris and rounded out by MEGADETH drummer Dirk Verbeuren, BRAVE THE COLD is a two-piece formed in 2018 as the two metal conglomerates focus their energies into a new level of aggression. The culmination is "Scarcity", an eleven-track collection of ferociousness breathing much-needed life into the heavy metal scene of 2020. The disc was produced by Logan Mader, who has previously worked with GOJIRA, FEAR FACTORY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY and W.A.S.P., among others.

BRAVE THE COLD's glitchy, byzantine death metal doesn't just shift gears — it whips, stutters and jumps sideways into heavyweight dimensions. The entire "Scarcity" theme is a well-researched, scenic debate combining dystopian views ranging from anti-elite, anti-media, anti-division, anti-oppression, end of days philosophies, post-apocalyptic poetry, mind control, economic instability, educational infiltration and global political deceit that compromises our spirituality of one collective voice. This is a global agenda that was a long time coming. It's a reflection on how government can create urgency out of necessity.

Harris has been taking a leave of absence from NAPALM DEATH since late 2014 to focus on his family life.

