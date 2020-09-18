BRAVE THE COLD Feat. NAPALM DEATH's MITCH HARRIS And MEGADETH's DIRK VERBEUREN: 'Hallmark Of Tyranny' Music Video

BRAVE THE COLD, the new project led by longtime NAPALM DEATH axeman Mitch Harris, has released the music video for its debut single, the confrontational "Hallmark Of Tyranny". The track is an attack on overreaching governments — highlighting financial superpowers, forced vaccines, targeted false flag operations and frequency harnessing of the masses to achieve a one-world government.

"Although it may sound doom and gloom," Harris says, "it's meant for a positive outcome from creative efforts inspiring change. Inspiration through art is essential in our world, with our need for social interaction, adaptation, individualism and personal transformation. If BRAVE THE COLD doesn't get your attention, what will? It's time to wake the fuck up!"

"Hallmark Of Tyranny" is taken from BRAVE THE COLD's debut album, "Scarcity", which is scheduled for release on October 2 via Mission Two Entertainment.

Fronted by Harris and rounded out by MEGADETH drummer Dirk Verbeuren, BRAVE THE COLD is a two-piece formed in 2018 as the two metal conglomerates focus their energies into a new level of aggression. The culmination is "Scarcity", an eleven-track collection of ferociousness breathing much-needed life into the heavy metal scene of 2020. The disc was produced by the Logan Mader, who has previously worked with GOJIRA, FEAR FACTORY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY and W.A.S.P., among others.

BRAVE THE COLD's glitchy, byzantine death metal doesn't just shift gears — it whips, stutters and jumps sideways into heavyweight dimensions. The entire "Scarcity" theme is a well-researched, scenic debate combining dystopian views ranging from anti-elite, anti-media, anti-division, anti-oppression, end of days philosophies, post-apocalyptic poetry, mind control, economic instability, educational infiltration and global political deceit that compromises our spirituality of one collective voice. This is a global agenda that was a long time coming. It's a reflection on how government can create urgency out of necessity.

Harris has been taking a leave of absence from NAPALM DEATH since late 2014 to focus on his family life.

