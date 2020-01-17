BOSTON BRUINS Goalie TUUKKA RASK Honored With METALLICA Drum-Set Replica For 500 NHL Games

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was presented with an exact replica of METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich's drum kit during a pregame ceremony commemorating his 500th career game. The ceremony — which was held Thursday night before the Boston Bruins' matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins — featured a video with Rask highlights and well wishes from former teammates as well as former Bruins stars and current team executives. Also featured in the clip was Ulrich, of whom Rask, himself a drummer, is a huge fan. The Bruins presented Rask with the kit, as well as a silver stick, a watch and a bottle of wine.
Earlier today, Ulrich's drum tech Jimmy Clark took to his Facebook page to share a few photos of the drum-set presentation and included the following message: "So last night I got to meet Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and present him with a Lars replica drum set that his teammates bough for him as a gift for his 500th game played. Thanks to Tuukka/Keith Robinson and the Bruins for a magical night!"
Tuukka's love for METALLICA has been well documented. His goalie mask has featured his name in METALLICA's signature font, and he has said that he loves to play drums along to the band's music.
Back in May 2017, Tuukka was photographed rocking out in the crowd at METALLICA's concert at the Gillette Stadium in Boston.
So last night I got to meet Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and present him with a Lars replica drum set that his...
Posted by Jimmy Clark on Friday, January 17, 2020
Some former teammates – and one very special surprise guest – wanted to offer up their congratulations to @tuukkarask for his 500th NHL game.#Tuukka500 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/M86AOn2EvU
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 17, 2020
Congrats to @tuukkarask for his 500th NHL game! #Tuukka500 #NHLBruins https://t.co/eIZ01Oej6h
— Metallica (@Metallica) January 17, 2020
He's psyched about that drum set! pic.twitter.com/WTSj7UqDHv
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 17, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).