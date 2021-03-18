BORN OF OSIRIS Releases Music Video For New Single 'White Nile'

BORN OF OSIRIS makes its triumphant return with a blistering new single, "White Nile", out now via Sumerian Records. The official music video for the song stars the members of BORN OF OSIRIS as ringleaders in the heaviest 1950s nightmare of a circus.

Speaking on the release, the band shares: "We are so excited to bring you the first taste of new music with our track 'White Nile'.

"It has been a hard year for everyone, but we've been fortunate to lean on each member and each piece of this community we call BORN OF OSIRIS.

"Perseverance flows like the Nile, as so we push on. With the release of this track also comes the transition of Nick Rossi to guitar. We are thrilled to go forward with this lineup and have so much more to come."

Watch the "White Nile" music video below and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for a new BORN OF OSIRIS album announcement coming May 3.

