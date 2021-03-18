BORN OF OSIRIS Releases Music Video For New Single 'White Nile'

BORN OF OSIRIS makes its triumphant return with a blistering new single, "White Nile", out now via Sumerian Records. The official music video for the song stars the members of BORN OF OSIRIS as ringleaders in the heaviest 1950s nightmare of a circus.
Speaking on the release, the band shares: "We are so excited to bring you the first taste of new music with our track 'White Nile'.
"It has been a hard year for everyone, but we've been fortunate to lean on each member and each piece of this community we call BORN OF OSIRIS.
"Perseverance flows like the Nile, as so we push on. With the release of this track also comes the transition of Nick Rossi to guitar. We are thrilled to go forward with this lineup and have so much more to come."
Watch the "White Nile" music video below and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for a new BORN OF OSIRIS album announcement coming May 3.
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).