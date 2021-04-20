Book And Multimedia Set Of JIM MORRISON's Collected Writings To Be Made Available

Following the 50th anniversary of THE DOORS album "L.A. Woman", Genesis Publications has created an official, limited-edition book and multimedia set of Jim Morrison's collected writings, produced in collaboration with the family and estate of Jim Morrison.

Genesis has been granted unlimited access to Jim Morrison's archives, including 28 of his personal notebooks. This limited edition presents an extensive new collection collating published, unrecorded and rare works, including poetry, lyrics, drawings, transcripts and notebook excerpts, many of which are in Morrison's own hand.

"Real poetry doesn't say anything, it just ticks off the possibilities," Morrison once said. "Opens all doors. You can walk through any one that suits you... And that's why poetry appeals to me so much — because it's so eternal."

A text commentary garnered from past interviews with Jim Morrison and new interviews with musicians influenced by his music and writing, illustrated with rare and iconic photography, will bring this material to life.

"A Guide To The Labyrinth: The Collected Works Of Jim Morrison" will also include exclusive audio recordings and will be published in a landmark limited edition of only 2,000 copies worldwide.

For more information, visit JimMorrisonBook.com.

Top photo © Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images (courtesy of Beautiful Day Media)

Bottom photo © 2021 George Morrison Family Partnerships, L.P. & Courson Family Enterprises, LLC (courtesy of Beautiful Day Media)