BON JOVI's '2020' Album Pushed Back To The Fall

April 22, 2020 0 Comments

BON JOVI's new album, "Bon Jovi: 2020", which was originally set for a May 15 release, has now been delayed until the fall. Jon Bon Jovi told Zane Lowe's of Apple Music's Beats 1 that it didn't feel right to release the LP amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, which has more than 2.6 million confirmed cases worldwide.

Speaking about BON JOVI's decision to scrap its previously announced U.S. tour, Jon said (see video below): "We've canceled it — it's not postponed. And so people are gonna be able to get refunds. And the reason that we canceled instead of postponing it for a year was because I was very aware that folks are gonna need that money — that that money's gonna help with rent or groceries and credit card bills in this time of uncertainty. We just wanted folks to know that they were there for us for these three-plus decades, [and] we are there for them. We'll be back when it's okay to be back. So with that said, the album is delayed until the fall. And I'm disappointed — especially disappointed — because the record is so great."

Jon Bon Jovi told Howard Stern last week that he wanted to include a new song on "Bon Jovi: 2020" that he wrote about COVID-19 called "Do What You Can".

BON JOVI's tour in support of its "Bon Jovi 2020" was scheduled to launch in June.

Last month, BON JOVI keyboardist David Bryan tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Over the weekend, he revealed on Instagram that he had fully recovered, saying: "There are people who have no symptoms, people who got sick (like me), people fighting for their lives and people who sadly have lost their lives. This is a nasty virus but science/medicine will conquer all. Thank you to all for your well wishes. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses and all on the front lines. You are the true heroes!"

"Bon Jovi 2020" makes a wry reference to an election year with the title, and album art featuring an American flag in the reflection of a pensive Jon Bon Jovi's sunglasses.

Jon previously said about the album's title: "The meaning behind it — there's the obvious. It's an election year, and I couldn't do any worse. And I also have clear vision. 'This House Is Not For Sale' dealt with a lot of personal matters, and now it's behind us. So, '2020' — of course, it's an election year, but more importantly, it's that I have clear vision going forward."



