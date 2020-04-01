BON JOVI Releases 'Limitless' Lyric Video

The official lyric video for the new BON JOVI song titled "Limitless" can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Bon Jovi 2020", which will be released on May 15. The effort will be made available as a CD, gold vinyl and as a digital download.

"Bon Jovi 2020" makes a wry reference to an election year with the title, and album art featuring an American flag in the reflection of a pensive Jon Bon Jovi's sunglasses. The first single "Limitless" is an upbeat anthem encouraging optimism in an uncertain world. The May album release will feature a compelling breadth and depth of songwriting from Jon Bon Jovi where he tackles current tough topics such as gun control, veterans' issues, politics, the meaning of family, and much more. As Jon stated: "It encompasses life, love, and loss."

This past February, BON JOVI released an instrumental version of "Limitless" and encouraged fans to take a stab at singing it. A winner will get a chance to join the band on stage and perform the song with Jon Bon Jovi himself.

Jon Bon Jovi previously said about the album's title: "The meaning behind it — there's the obvious. It's an election year, and I couldn't do any worse. And I also have clear vision. 'This House Is Not For Sale' dealt with a lot of personal matters, and now it's behind us. So, '2020' — of course, it's an election year, but more importantly, it's that I have clear vision going forward."

"2020" track listing:

01. Beautiful Drug

02. Unbroken

03. Limitless

04. Luv Can

05. Brothers In Arms

06. Story Of Love

07. Lower The Flag

08. Let It Rain

09. Shine

10. Blood In The Water

Last November, BON JOVI released another new song called "Unbroken", which was featured in the documentary "To Be Of Service". Written by Jon Bon Jovi, and produced along with John Shanks, the song shines a spotlight on the thousands of veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since its formation in 1983, BON JOVI has earned its place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2018. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in just the past decade, BON JOVI is the consummate rock and roll band.

