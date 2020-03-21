BON JOVI Keyboardist DAVID BRYAN Tests Positive For Coronavirus

BON JOVI keyboardist David Bryan says that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
David said he received his test results today.
According to Bryan, he has "been sick for a week" but says that he is "feeling better each day," according a statement posted to Instagram.
David, who didn't say if he had any idea how he contracted the virus, says he has been quarantined for a week.
His full statement reads as follows:
"I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I've been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don't be afraid!!! It's the flu not the plague. I've have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I'll get tested again to make sure I'm free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!"
Bryan is a Tony Award-winning composer whose latest musical, "Diana", about the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was in previews before it was postponed, as were all Broadway due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The fatality rate of the new coronavirus is believed to about 1 percent. "It's about ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes Of Allergy And Infectious Disease, said in congressional testimony on March 11.
So far, COVID-19 has killed around 12,700 people worldwide and around 285 in the U.S.
U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.
California recently estimated that more than half of the state — 25.5 million people — will get the new coronavirus over the next eight weeks.
The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) put its worst-case scenario at 1.7 million COVID-19 deaths in America.
