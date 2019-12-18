BON JOVI Is Highest-Grossing Hard Rock/Metal Act On POLLSTAR's 'Artists Of The Decade' Chart

Music industry trade publication Pollstar's just-published "Artists Of The Decade" chart — which lists the top 30 touring acts as determined by their combined worldwide ticket grosses from late 2009 through late 2019 — features five hard rock/metal performers among its rankings.

With a total gross of $869 million from 341 reported shows over the past 10 years, BON JOVI is ranked No. 5, behind only U2, THE ROLLING STONES, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift. That figure includes $254 million worth of tickets sold during the group's 2013 "Because We Can Tour"; $232 million from its recently completed three-year tour in support of 2016's "This House Is Not For Sale"; $212 million from its 2010 tour in support of the previous year's "The Circle"; and $152 million from its 59-date 2011 tour.

The 10-year gross of Roger Waters totaled more than $700 million, which earned the PINK FLOYD co-founder the No. 10 spot on Pollstar's list. Approximately two-thirds of that figure came from his "The Wall Live" tour, which featured 219 performances between 2010 and 2013. Waters recently told Rolling Stone that he is considering embarking on a North American arena tour in 2020 that would feature a new "no-holds-barred" show.

Onetime tour-mates METALLICA and GUNS N' ROSES were ranked 12th and 13th, with respective grosses of $662 million and $648 million. Nearly all of GN'R's earnings were accrued during their ongoing "Not In This Lifetime" tour, which now ranks as the third-highest-grossing tour in history. METALLICA, meanwhile, grossed approximately two-thirds of its total earnings for the decade during the ongoing "WorldWired" tour, now the ninth-highest-grossing tour of all time.

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA — which performed more concerts and charged a lower average ticket price over the past decade than any other artist on Pollstar's chart — came in at No. 27 with a total gross of $465 million, nearly all of which was earned during the band's annual North American holiday arena tours. Only four acts on the list sold more tickets than TSO over the past decade — Sheeran, U2, Swift and BON JOVI.