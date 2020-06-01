BON JOVI Guitarist PHIL X And THE DRILLS To Release 'Right On The Money' Single

Phil X, prolific studio guitarist, songwriter and renowned guitarist for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees BON JOVI, will release a new single with his band THE DRILLS, "Right On The Money", on June 8 via Golden Robot Records.

Phil X (guitar/lead vocals), Daniel Spree (bass/backing vocals) and Brent Fitz (drums/ backing vocals) went into the legendary Capitol Studios with Chris Lord Alge so Chris could do a "Mix With The Masters" master class on how to track a band. "Right On The Money" was one of three songs recorded that day. With an uncertainty of the arrangement and very few overdubs, an incredible energy and urgency was captured by the band with Chris's direction and here it is as a single for you, the fans.

"Right On The Money", the latest instalment from PHIL X & THE DRILLS, is an explosive and dynamic addition to the band's already legendary discography, featuring fast, punchy guitar, and vocal energy impossible to ignore.

PHIL X & THE DRILLS recently completed work on their fifth album, "Stupid Good Lookings Vol. 2", which will be released in the near future on Golden Robot Records. Featuring a different drummer on every song, which reads like a who's who, with the likes of Tommy Lee, Liberty Devitto, Kenny Aronoff and Ray Luzier, the music promises to be extremely diverse.

PHIL X & THE DRILLS, have been enjoying a rapidly growing international fan base supported by the release of four strong albums: "Kick Your Ass In 17 Minutes" (2009), "We Bring The Rock N Roll" (2011), "We Play Instruments N Sh!t" (2012) and "Stupid Good Lookings Vol. 1" ( 2019).

First a prolific session guitar staple in Los Angeles, California, recording with the likes of Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Daughtry, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Cornell, among many others (and even extends to playing with Canadian rock royalty such as TRIUMPH, Aldo Nova, OUR LADY PEACE, Avril Lavigne, THEORY OF A DEADMAN and more), Phil X became known for hosting the "Fretted Americana" web show that boasted over 50 million collective views.

In March of 2016, Phil was invited to Electric Lady Studios in New York to record guitars and background vocals on the BON JOVI record "This House Is Not for Sale". The album was released later that year, reaching No. 1 on the charts, with the album artwork including Phil in the band shots, confirming his position in the band as an official member.

PHIL X & THE DRILLS are looking forward to delivering their "energetic guitar-driven rock that infects your senses with addictively great anthems" to the global masses.