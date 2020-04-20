BON JOVI Cancels Summer 2020 Tour Amid Coronavirus Crisis

BON JOVI has canceled its summer 2020 tour due to the COVID-19 crisis that is sweeping the nation and the globe.

"Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for BON JOVI to tour this summer," the band said in a statement. "Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You've always been there for us and we'll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on BON JOVI touring in the weeks and months to come."

BON JOVI's tour in support of its upcoming album, "Bon Jovi 2020", was scheduled to launch in June. The record is still expected to be made available on May 15.

Last month, BON JOVI keyboardist David Bryan tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Over the weekend, he revealed on Instagram that he had fully recovered, saying: "There are people who have no symptoms, people who got sick (like me), people fighting for their lives and people who sadly have lost their lives. This is a nasty virus but science/medicine will conquer all. Thank you to all for your well wishes. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses and all on the front lines. You are the true heroes!"

"Bon Jovi 2020" makes a wry reference to an election year with the title, and album art featuring an American flag in the reflection of a pensive Jon Bon Jovi's sunglasses.

Jon Bon Jovi previously said about the album's title: "The meaning behind it — there's the obvious. It's an election year, and I couldn't do any worse. And I also have clear vision. 'This House Is Not For Sale' dealt with a lot of personal matters, and now it's behind us. So, '2020' — of course, it's an election year, but more importantly, it's that I have clear vision going forward."

