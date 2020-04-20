BON JOVI Cancels Summer 2020 Tour Amid Coronavirus Crisis

April 20, 2020 0 Comments

BON JOVI Cancels Summer 2020 Tour Amid Coronavirus Crisis

BON JOVI has canceled its summer 2020 tour due to the COVID-19 crisis that is sweeping the nation and the globe.

"Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for BON JOVI to tour this summer," the band said in a statement. "Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You've always been there for us and we'll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on BON JOVI touring in the weeks and months to come."

BON JOVI's tour in support of its upcoming album, "Bon Jovi 2020", was scheduled to launch in June. The record is still expected to be made available on May 15.

Last month, BON JOVI keyboardist David Bryan tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Over the weekend, he revealed on Instagram that he had fully recovered, saying: "There are people who have no symptoms, people who got sick (like me), people fighting for their lives and people who sadly have lost their lives. This is a nasty virus but science/medicine will conquer all. Thank you to all for your well wishes. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses and all on the front lines. You are the true heroes!"

"Bon Jovi 2020" makes a wry reference to an election year with the title, and album art featuring an American flag in the reflection of a pensive Jon Bon Jovi's sunglasses.

Jon Bon Jovi previously said about the album's title: "The meaning behind it — there's the obvious. It's an election year, and I couldn't do any worse. And I also have clear vision. 'This House Is Not For Sale' dealt with a lot of personal matters, and now it's behind us. So, '2020' — of course, it's an election year, but more importantly, it's that I have clear vision going forward."

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult...

Posted by Bon Jovi on Monday, April 20, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).