BON JOVI Announces Spring/Summer 2020 Tour With BRYAN ADAMS

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band BON JOVI has broken every touring record imaginable, topped every chart, and received every accolade, and now has its sights set on kicking off 2020 with new music and touring. The Grammy Award-winning band announced the "Bon Jovi 2020" tour today, presented by Live Nation, will start in the U.S. this June and play arenas across America. The "Bon Jovi 2020" tour will feature Bryan Adams.

Recently named by Pollstar as one of the top touring bands of all time with nearly 10 million tickets sold in just the last decade alone, the magazine said: "One can count on one hand the number of rock bands that broke out in the 1980s that are still successfully touring today, but doing so with fresh, new music that retains the authenticity that is at the heart of the best in rock 'n' roll."

Jon Bon Jovi has spoken in recent interviews of the depth and breadth of a forthcoming album, set for release later this year from Island Records. Fans will get exclusive access to that album; every ticket sold includes one CD copy of "Bon Jovi 2020".

BON JOVI fan club members and American Express Card Members can purchase tickets prior to the general public beginning Tuesday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. local time. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance, preshow hospitality, commemorative laminate and more. Check LaneOne.com for LaneOne details.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Visit venue websites for local information.

Tour dates:

June 10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

June 11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

June 13 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

June 16 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

June 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

June 20 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena *

June 23 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

June 25 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

June 26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

July 10 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

July 14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

July 16 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

July 19 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

July 21 - Chicago, IL - United Center

July 23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

July 25 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

July 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

July 28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

* without Bryan Adams

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since its formation in 1983, BON JOVI has earned its place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2018. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in just the past decade, BON JOVI is the consummate rock and roll band.