BON JOVI Announces April 2022 U.S. Tour

January 7, 2022 0 Comments

BON JOVI Announces April 2022 U.S. Tour

BON JOVI will embark on a short U.S. tour in April. The trek is scheduled to kick off on April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska and conclude on April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Says BON JOVI: "It's official! We'll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP packages, head to bonjovi.com. See you soon!"

Tour dates:

April 01 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
April 03 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
April 05 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
April 08 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
April 09 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
April 11 - GreeNville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 13 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
April 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena
April 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 21 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
April 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
April 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
April 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
April 30 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Last October, Jon Bon Jovi canceled his appearance at a Miami Beach concert after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The 59-year-old BON JOVI frontman, who is said to be fully vaccinated, pulled out of the fan event minutes before he was supposed to take the stage for an acoustic Halloween performance at the Loews South Beach.

In 2020, Jon's son Jacob tested positive for COVID-19, as did BON JOVI keyboard player David Bryan and percussionist Everett Bradley.

BON JOVI's latest album, "2020", was released in October 2020 via Island Records. Once again co-produced by John Shanks and Jon Bon Jovi, the record features the entire touring band — keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, bassist Hugh McDonald, guitarist Phil X, percussionist Everett Bradley, and guitarist John Shanks.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, BON JOVI has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, BON JOVI is the consummate rock and roll band.

It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on the road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th...

Posted by Bon Jovi on Friday, January 7, 2022

Tags:

Posted in: News

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).