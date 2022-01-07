BON JOVI Announces April 2022 U.S. Tour

BON JOVI will embark on a short U.S. tour in April. The trek is scheduled to kick off on April 1 in Omaha, Nebraska and conclude on April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Says BON JOVI: "It's official! We'll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP packages, head to bonjovi.com. See you soon!"

Tour dates:

April 01 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

April 03 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

April 05 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

April 08 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

April 09 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

April 11 - GreeNville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 13 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

April 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena

April 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 21 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

April 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

April 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

April 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

April 30 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Last October, Jon Bon Jovi canceled his appearance at a Miami Beach concert after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The 59-year-old BON JOVI frontman, who is said to be fully vaccinated, pulled out of the fan event minutes before he was supposed to take the stage for an acoustic Halloween performance at the Loews South Beach.

In 2020, Jon's son Jacob tested positive for COVID-19, as did BON JOVI keyboard player David Bryan and percussionist Everett Bradley.

BON JOVI's latest album, "2020", was released in October 2020 via Island Records. Once again co-produced by John Shanks and Jon Bon Jovi, the record features the entire touring band — keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, bassist Hugh McDonald, guitarist Phil X, percussionist Everett Bradley, and guitarist John Shanks.

Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, BON JOVI has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, an extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone, BON JOVI is the consummate rock and roll band.

