March 14, 2021 0 Comments

BODY COUNT Wins 'Best Metal Performance' GRAMMY For 'Bum-Rush'

BODY COUNT was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which is being held tonight (Sunday, March 14) at an undisclosed building in Los Angeles. BODY COUNT was nominated for "Bum-Rush", a track from its 2020 album "Carnivore".

The nominees in the "Best Metal Performance" category were as follows:

* BODY COUNT - "Bum-Rush"
* CODE ORANGE - "Underneath"
* IN THIS MOMENT - "The In-Between"
* POPPY - "Bloodmoney"
* POWER TRIP - "Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live"

Last December, BODY COUNT frontman Ice-T told Consequence Of Sound about being nominated for a Grammy: "Well, I think my first reaction was more insane when we got nominated for the album before this ['Bloodlust'], when we got nominated for 'Black Hoodie'. I thought it was a joke. I couldn't believe it. Now, for us to get a nomination on our next album after that, I was, like, 'Really?!' I guess somebody over there at the Grammys really enjoys what I'm doing. So, it's a very exciting moment. We lost last time. I think just to be nominated, it sounds corny, with all the thousands and thousands of records that come out every year, is a great accomplishment and we'll take that. Of course, we want to win but it's mind-blowing."

As with other award shows held during the pandemic, there will be no audience for the Grammys this year.

The majority of the awards are being handed out in a non-televised event, the Premiere Ceremony, this afternoon. The televised portion of the Grammys will begin on CBS at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET.

Artists will perform at audience-free venues across the United States, including Los Angeles's Troubadour and Hotel Café, New York City's Apollo and Nashville's Station Inn.

The awards are selected by The Recording Academy's voting membership which is made up of music artists, producers, songwriters, and engineers all across the country.

Last year, TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which was held on January 26, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", a track from its 2019 album "Fear Inoculum".


