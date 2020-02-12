BODY COUNT Teases 'Bum Rush' Single

A teaser for "Bum Rush", the next single from BODY COUNT, the metal band fronted by hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T, is available below. BODY COUNT recently finished filming a music video for the song, which is taken from the group's seventh studio album, "Carnivore", due on March 6 via Century Media.
BODY COUNT's second album for Century Media continues the path of its uncompromising and critically acclaimed predecessors, "Bloodlust" (2017) and "Manslaugther" (2014), in pairing Ice-T's impassioned and socio-critical lyrics with thick guitar riffs and nods to metal and hardcore greats like SLAYER, METALLICA, PANTERA, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. Bangers like "Thee Critical Beatdown", "The Hate Is Real" and the title track will please old-school BODY COUNT fans, while "Colors" is a killer metal version of Ice-T's 1988 hit single of the same name. With MOTÖRHEAD's classic "Ace Of Spades", BODY COUNT is again paying tribute to one of its major musical influences. "When I'm Gone" shows a new side of BODY COUNT and features guest vocals by Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE). Other guest musicians include Dave Lombardo (ex-SLAYER), Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Riley Gale (POWER TRIP).
"Carnivore" will be available as a digipak CD, as gatefold LP+CD (including bonus track) and as limited 2CD box set (including three bonus tracks, the instrumental version of the album, a BODY COUNT beanie, a metallic pin and a poster featuring the fantastic cover artwork created by Zbigniew M. Bielak).
"Carnivore" track listing:
01. Carnivore
02. Point The Finger (feat. Riley Gale)
03. Bum Rush
04. Ace Of Spades
05. Another Level (feat. Jamey Jasta)
06. Colors (2020)
07. No Remorse
08. When I'm Gone (feat. Amy Lee)
09. Thee Critical Beatdown
10. The Hate Is Real
BODY COUNT NEWS: Prepare for the next single from the upcoming BC album‘CARNIVORE’ Dropping March 6th @centurymedia @BodyCountBand ‘You Can’t Stop The Bum Rush’ Spread the word..RT @tommytheanimatr pic.twitter.com/SiiF7uH3FX
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 12, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).