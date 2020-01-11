BODY COUNT Taps EVANESCENCE, HATEBREED, POWER TRIP Members For 'Carnivore' Album

BODY COUNT, the metal band fronted by hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T, will release its new album, "Carnivore", on March 6 via Century Media.

Ice-T and his gang are as angry as ever on their seventh studio album, which coincides with their 30th anniversary as a band. "Carnivore", BODY COUNT's second album for Century Media, continues the path of its uncompromising and critically acclaimed predecessors, "Bloodlust" (2017) and "Manslaugther" (2014), in pairing Ice-T's impassioned and socio-critical lyrics with thick guitar riffs and nods to metal and hardcore greats like SLAYER, METALLICA, PANTERA, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. Bangers like "Thee Critical Beatdown", "The Hate Is Real" and the title track will please old-school BODY COUNT fans, while "Colors" is a killer metal version of Ice-T's 1988 hit single of the same name. With MOTÖRHEAD's classic "Ace Of Spades", BODY COUNT is again paying tribute to one of its major musical influences. "When I'm Gone" shows a new side of BODY COUNT and features guest vocals by Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE). Other guest musicians include Dave Lombardo (ex-SLAYER), Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Riley Gale (POWER TRIP).

"Carnivore" will be available as a digipak CD, as gatefold LP+CD (including bonus track) and as limited 2CD box set (including three bonus tracks, the instrumental version of the album, a BODY COUNT beanie, a metallic pin and a poster featuring the fantastic cover artwork created by Zbigniew M. Bielak).

"Carnivore" track listing:

01. Carnivore

02. Point The Finger (feat. Riley Gale)

03. Bum-Rush

04. Ace Of Spades

05. Another Level (feat. Jamey Jasta)

06. Colors (2020)

07. No Remorse

08. When I'm Gone (feat. Amy Lee)

09. Thee Critical Beatdown

10. The Hate Is Real

