BODY COUNT Releases 'No Lives Matter' Single To Radio

In light of current events, BODY COUNT, the metal band fronted by hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T, has announced the release of its 2017 single "No Lives Matter" to radio.
The track's message is more relevant than ever, as Ice-T states in the music video intro: "It's unfortunate that we have to say 'black lives matter.' If you go through history nobody ever gave a fuck. I mean, you can kill black people in the street. Nobody goes to jail; nobody goes to prison.
"When I say 'black lives matter' and you say 'all lives matter,' that's like if I was to say 'gay lives matter' and you say 'all lives matter.' If I said, 'women's lives matter' and you say 'all lives matter,' you're diluting what I'm saying, you're diluting the issue.
"The issue isn't about everybody. It's about black lives at the moment."
Century Media Records director Philipp Schulte adds: "As a company, we felt it was necessary to release this single as a way to actively participate in the change that is needed to combat police brutality and racism. It is a first step in doing our part to inspire unity and transformation."
BODY COUNT's seventh studio album, "Carnivore", was released in March via Century Media.
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).