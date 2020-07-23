BODY COUNT Releases Animated Music Video For 'Thee Critical Beatdown'

BODY COUNT, the metal band fronted by hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T, has released a music video for the hard-hitting track "Thee Critical Beatdown". The animation work was done by Tommy The Animator, who also created a music video for the song "The Ski Mask Way" from BODY COUNT's 2017 album "Bloodlust".

Ice-T told Metal Hammer about "Thee Critical Beatdown": "That one's a basic BODY COUNT grindhouse-style stupid fun song. You talk a lot of shit; now it's time to back it up. It's really me yelling at somebody on the Internet. So it's kind of like 'Talk Shit, Get Shot' from [2014's] 'Manslaughter'. I'm calling someone out who sends pussy texts talking mad shit but don't want to meet. It's like, it's time. Let's get it on. It has no politics. It's just a good old rumble fight song."

"Thee Critical Beatdown" is taken from BODY COUNT's seventh studio LP, "Carnivore", which was released in March via Century Media. BODY COUNT's second album for Century Media continues the path of its uncompromising and critically acclaimed predecessors, "Bloodlust" and "Manslaugther", in pairing Ice-T's impassioned and socio-critical lyrics with thick guitar riffs and nods to metal and hardcore greats like SLAYER, METALLICA, PANTERA, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. Bangers like "Thee Critical Beatdown", "The Hate Is Real" and the title track will please old-school BODY COUNT fans, while "Colors" is a killer metal version of Ice-T's 1988 hit single of the same name. With MOTÖRHEAD's classic "Ace Of Spades", BODY COUNT is again paying tribute to one of its major musical influences. "When I'm Gone" shows a new side of BODY COUNT and features guest vocals by Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE). Other guest musicians include Dave Lombardo (ex-SLAYER), Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Riley Gale (POWER TRIP).

