BODY COUNT Launches Fan Contest For 'The Hate Is Real' Music Video

January 8, 2021 0 Comments

BODY COUNT, the metal band fronted by hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T, has launched a video contest for the song "The Hate Is Real". Fans can create and submit their own videos for the track and the group's favorite will be released as the next official BODY COUNT music video.

More details about the contest can be found here.

Ice-T told Metal Hammer about "The Hate Is Real": "One day, I heard Jim Jones from [American hip-hop group] DIPSET say, 'Love is fake, but the hate is real.' I said, 'That's a song, because I believe when people say they love you, that could be a figure of speech.' It's, like, 'Yo, man, I love this dude.' But when someone hates you, they really hate you. Hate is fuckin' real. Whether it's racial hate, religious hate, whatever it is, it divides us. I feel like we’re dealing with all kinds of really hateful shit and we just need to address it."

"The Hate Is Real" is taken from BODY COUNT's seventh studio LP, "Carnivore", which was released in March 2020 via Century Media. BODY COUNT's second album for Century Media continues the path of its uncompromising and critically acclaimed predecessors, "Bloodlust" and "Manslaugther", in pairing Ice-T's impassioned and socio-critical lyrics with thick guitar riffs and nods to metal and hardcore greats like SLAYER, METALLICA, PANTERA, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. Bangers like "Thee Critical Beatdown", "The Hate Is Real" and the title track will please old-school BODY COUNT fans, while "Colors" is a killer metal version of Ice-T's 1988 hit single of the same name. With MOTÖRHEAD's classic "Ace Of Spades", BODY COUNT is again paying tribute to one of its major musical influences. "When I'm Gone" shows a new side of BODY COUNT and features guest vocals by Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE). Other guest musicians include Dave Lombardo (ex-SLAYER), Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Riley Gale (POWER TRIP).

