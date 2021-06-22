BODY COUNT Begins Work On New Album, 'Merciless'

BODY COUNT, the metal band fronted by hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T, has announced plans to write and record a new studio album called "Merciless".

Earlier today (Tuesday, June 22), BODY COUNT's social media was updated with the following message: "BODYCOUNT NEWS: Even though we have not been able to perform ONE single concert to support the CARNIVORE album because of the Global Pandemic.. We've made the decision to Officially start the NEW BC Album 'MERCILESS' 2021 ...Stay tuned..."

The upcoming disc will be the follow-up to "Carnivore", which was released in March 2020 via Century Media. BODY COUNT's second album for Century Media continued the path of its uncompromising and critically acclaimed predecessors, "Bloodlust" and "Manslaugther", in pairing Ice-T's impassioned and socio-critical lyrics with thick guitar riffs and nods to metal and hardcore greats like SLAYER, METALLICA, PANTERA, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. Guest musicians include Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE), Dave Lombardo (ex-SLAYER), Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Riley Gale (POWER TRIP).

BODY COUNT was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which was held on March 14 in Los Angeles. BODY COUNT was nominated for "Bum-Rush", a track from "Carnivore".

