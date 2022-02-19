BODY COUNT Begins Recording New Album 'Merciless'

BODY COUNT, the metal band fronted by hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T, has apparently commenced the recording process for its new album, "Merciless". The follow-up to 2020's "Carnivore" is tentatively due before the end of the year via Century Media.

Earlier today (Saturday, February 19), Ice-T took to his Twitter to write: "I'm proud to say we just finished the FIRST day of writing, recording and track selection for the New BC Album 'MERCILESS' Only one goal… It's gotta be HARDER than the last…. It already is. @BodyCountBand @centurymediaeu".

"Carnivore" continued the path of its uncompromising and critically acclaimed predecessors, "Bloodlust" and "Manslaugther", in pairing Ice-T's impassioned and socio-critical lyrics with thick guitar riffs and nods to metal and hardcore greats like SLAYER, METALLICA, PANTERA, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. Guest musicians on the LP included Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE), Dave Lombardo (ex-SLAYER), Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Riley Gale (POWER TRIP).

BODY COUNT was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which was held in March 2021 in Los Angeles. BODY COUNT was nominated for "Bum-Rush", a track from "Carnivore".

