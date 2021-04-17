BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT Members On Possible ALEXI LAIHO Tribute Concert: 'We Haven't Thought About It Seriously'

In a new interview with Finland's Kaaos TV, Alexi Laiho's BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT bandmates Daniel Freyberg (guitar) and Mitja Toivonen (bass) were asked if there are any plans to stage a tribute concert to the late guitarist/vocalist once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided. Daniel responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We haven't thought about it seriously. We have to wait that the world opens again — and probably process this thing. And then we can start seriously thinking about something like that." Mitja added: "None of us can tell when it's even possible to play shows, so it's really weird to start thinking about that right now. It doesn't feel right. It feels so distant."

BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT will release an EP, "Paint The Sky With Blood", on April 23 via Napalm Records. The effort was recorded in Finland back in 2020 and was meant to be the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Sadly, that chapter ended far too soon with the December 2020 passing of Laiho.

BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT, whose lineup was completed by drummer Waltteri Väyrynen (PARADISE LOST) and live keyboardist Vili Itäpelto, made its live debut last October in Seinäjoki, Finland. The 17-song show consisted entirely of CHILDREN OF BODOM material.

Alexi and drummer Jaska Raatikainen founded CHILDREN OF BODOM in 1993, and the band was one of the most internationally acclaimed metal acts in Finland up until their very last farewell concert in December of 2019.

Besides CHILDREN OF BODOM, Laiho had played in such acts as WARMEN, SINERGY, KYLÄHULLUT and THE LOCAL BAND. Awarded with a Metal Hammer Golden God and several other international prizes, the guitarist was also the main star, leading a group of one hundred guitar players at the Helsinki Festival in 2015 in "100 Guitars From Hel" — a massive concert piece he composed.

Alexi passed away in his home in Helsinki, Finland. The 41-year-old had suffered from long-term health issues leading up to his death.

