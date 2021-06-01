Bobblehead Of JIMI HENDRIX Setting His Guitar On Fire To Arrive In August

Jimi Hendrix's estate has partnered with Kollectico to create a new bobblehead figure commemorating the legendary guitarist's June 1967 performance at the Monterey Pop Festival which he ended by dousing his guitar in lighter fluid and setting it on fire.

The "Live At Monterey" bobbleheads are officially licensed, hand-sculpted and painted and come packaged in collector boxes, Only 1,967 individually numbered units will be made, and will ship in August.

Janie Hendrix, president and CEO of Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix, said in a statement: "Collector's items are a form of admiration for a beloved artist or person of interest. They can even represent a special bond. We want those who are devoted to Jimi to have something delightful to add life to the spaces where they live and work. Kollectico has created a beautifully artistic and endearing line that we can all enjoy. Jimi was fun-loving. This is a lighthearted way to appreciate him."

Andrew S. Hazen, founder and CEO of Kollectico, added: "We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership. Jimi Hendrix has always been a huge source of inspiration for me these past 40 something years. With such extraordinary imagery in his portfolio, this is an opportunity for us to use our creativity to honor Jimi Hendrix with exceptional limited-edition collectables for Hendrix fans around the globe."

The bobblehead appears to be based on iconic photo taken by then-17-year-old Ed Caraeff, who captured Hendrix dousing his Fender Stratocaster guitar in lighter fluid and setting it ablaze in one most iconic performances in rock history. The shot later appeared twice on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

For more information, visit Kolectico.

