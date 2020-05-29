BOB KULICK Dies: Members Of KISS, SONS OF APOLLO, KINGDOM COME, FOZZY Pay Tribute

Members of KISS, SONS OF APOLLO, KINGDOM COME, FIREWIND, FOZZY and ALCATRAZZ are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of legendary guitarist and record producer Bob Kulick.
Kulick died earlier today at the age of 70. His passing was confirmed by his brother, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick. A cause of death has not been revealed.
Bruce posted the following message on social media: "I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. I know he is at peace now, with my parents, playing his guitar as loud as possible. Please respect the Kulick Family's privacy during this very sad time."
Throughout his 40-plus-year music career, Bob Kulick has worked with an astonishing array of artists: from Meat Loaf to MOTÖRHEAD; from KISS to Michael Bolton; W.A.S.P. to Diana Ross; as well as legends such as Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Lou Reed and Paul Stanley's first solo LP and tour.
Bob began his musical profession at 16 — when most high schoolers are still trying to figure out where they're going in life — appearing on the 1966 album "Winchester Cathedral" from the RANDOM BLUES BAND, the "baby band" that Bob played in that played The Café Wha in New York's Greenwich Village alongside Jimmy James and the BLUE FLAMES (later rechristened Jimi Hendrix).
1973 saw Kulick make the connection that he has been associated the most with throughout his career. He auditioned for — and got passed over by — KISS. Instead of being dejected, the six-stringer aligned himself with the band over the years, playing on the studio material on "Kiss Alive II", providing solos on the "Killers" album, co-writing "Naked City" from "Unmasked" and guesting on Paul Stanley's 1979 solo album and tour a decade later. He even suggested his brother to the band.
We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences to the Kulick family in this difficult time. https://t.co/QH049xTSvG
I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this sad time. RIP pic.twitter.com/LUWC6k69Ml
Oh Man..This Is Awful! R.I.P. #bobkulick Ty for all the love u always gave me & us!!! We all will miss you my brother! Thoughts & Prayers to the Kulick Family. We all loved Bob so much! Mt???✝️ pic.twitter.com/Uf1Sw4FvUF
OMG...I am sooo sad to hear of the passing of Bob...he was a great human and an incredible talent and musician ...damn!
R.I.P. Bob Kulick. I had the pleasure of working with him on a Randy Rhoads tribute album a few years back. My condolences to his family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/Gk5aiWSlzT
Ugh, another peer, colleague & someone I considered friend has passed. I worked with Bob Kulick on many recordings through the years, most notably the many tribute albums he produced.
My condolences to his brother Bruce and extended Kulick family.https://t.co/8Snr5tRwUG
I am very sad to hear about the passing of Bob Kulick. I played on several tribute records in the 90s that Bob produced. My condolences to his family and especially Bruce. R.I.P. #BobKulickRIP :( pic.twitter.com/xlo3OCjxZP
we lost a great one...
bob kulick has tragically left this world. a fun & kind dude who was one hell of a talent. condolences to the kulick & kiss families - riff in peace. pic.twitter.com/I7BajVuTwk
Totally shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of guitarist, producer and long time friend Bob Kulick. Here we are hanging at Raiding The Rock Vault in November 2019. Safe travels my brother. ??? @Rock_Vault pic.twitter.com/ur7DgPIj93
RIP Bob Kulick pic.twitter.com/6UWZWRLMNT
We are very saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and former bandmate Bob Kulick.
As most know, Graham and...
Sorry to hear about the passing of the legendary @bobkulickmusic. I’ve known #BobKulick for 15 years and had the pleasure of working with him three times on a few of his famous “All Star Tribute” albums. Bob brought a lot of people together and gave them a lot of joy with his music and I will spend the rest of the day listening to his work! @paulstanleylive @kissonline #Meatloaf @officialmotorhead @dianaross @michaelboltonpics
Sad to hear the news of Bob Kulick passing. I knew him and we worked together a few times. In fact, some time ago, I was going to call a band 'Skull' until Bob beat me to it!! Rock in Peace Bob pic.twitter.com/x7XvoBPn0q
