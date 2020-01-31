BLUE ÖYSTER CULT To Release New Live Album, '40th Anniversary - Agents Of Fortune - Live 2016'

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of its widely celebrated album "Agents Of Fortune", BLUE ÖYSTER CULT performed the seminal album in its glorious entirety at an exclusive concert for the Audience Music Network on Monday April 18, 2016 at Red Studios in Hollywood, California in front of an intimate audience of invited guests. The performance was recorded by an army of cameramen for a DirectTV special, that is now being released on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, and vinyl on March 6 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The intense creative vision of BÖC's original core duo of vocalist and lead guitarist Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser, and vocalist and rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom are complemented by Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards, and the longtime rhythm section comprised of bass guitarist Kasim Sulton, and drummer Jules Radino. As a special guest, founding member Albert Bouchard appears on guitar, percussion, and vocals on selected tracks, which was a real treat for longtime fans of the band.

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's fourth album, "Agents Of Fortune" was originally released in 1976 and went on to achieve platinum sales status on the strength of songs such as "(Don't Fear) The Reaper", which was easily the band's biggest hit. Tinged with a more commercial sound that preserves the band's heavy metal base, while exploring new and varied musical forms, "Agents Of Fortune" was the band's breakthrough album. Nothing they had produced previously prepared listeners for the level of sophistication the group found on "Agents Of Fortune" and it's both an essential document of the band and an iconic release of '70s rock in general.

Also on March 6, Frontiers will reissue "Heaven Forbid", the band's thirteenth studio album, in all territories outside North and South America. Originally released on March 24, 1998 in Europe, it was the band's first full studio album containing original material since 1988's "Imaginos". Science fiction author John Shirley contributed heavily to the album, writing lyrics for all except two original songs. A live version of the track "In Thee" was included as well. "Heaven Forbid" is one classy slab of hard rock featuring intricate arrangements, provocative lyrics, and spine-tingling guitar solos. The rockers sound in top form on this full blown (at the time) return album, whether on the thrash-y and menacing opener "See You In Black", the sci-fi epic "X-Ray Eyes", or the mythical and atmospheric "Harvest Moon".

"40th Anniversary - Agents Of Fortune - Live 2016" track listing:

CD

01. This Ain't The Summer Of Love

02. True Confessions

03. (Don't Fear) The Reaper

04. E.T.I. (Extra Terrestrial Intelligence)

05. The Revenge Of Vera Gemini

06. Sinful Love

07. Tattoo Vampire

08. Morning Final

09. Tenderloin

10. Debbie Denise

DVD / BR

01. True Confessions

02. (Don't Fear) The Reaper

03. E.T.I. (Extra Terrestrial Intelligence)

04. The Revenge Of Vera Gemini

05. Sinful Love

06. Tattoo Vampire

07. Morning Final

08. Tenderloin

09. Debbie Denise

+

* This Ain't The Summer of Love (Audio only / Blu Ray only)

* Band interview

* Behind The Scenes TV Spot

* BOC My Story TV Spot

* Live On Audience Music TV Spot

"40th Anniversary - Agents Of Fortune - Live 2016" lineup:

Eric Bloom - Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals

Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser - Guitar, Vocals

Richie Castellano - Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals

Jules Radino - Drums, Percussion

Kasim Sulton - Bass, Vocals

Special Guest: Albert Bouchard – Guitar, Percussion, Vocals

"Heaven Forbid" track listing:

01. See You In Black

02. Harvest Moon

03. Power Underneath Dispair

04. X-Ray Eyes

05. Hammer Back

06. Damaged

07. Cold Gray Light Of Dawn

08. Real World

09. Live For Me

10. Still Burnin'

11. In Thee (live at Millbrook)

"Heaven Forbid" lineup:

Eric Bloom: Guitar, Keyboards and Vocals

Buck Dharma: Guitar, Keyboards and Vocals

Allen Lanier: Guitar and Keyboards

Danny Miranda: Bass and Vocals

Chuck Bürgi: Drums and Vocals

Bobby Rondinelli: Drums on "Live For Me"

Jon Rogers: Bass and Vocals on "Harvest Moon", "Power Underneath Dispair" and "Still Burnin'"

Additional Keyboards: Tony Perrino

Additional Vocals: George Cintron

