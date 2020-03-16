BLUE ÖYSTER CULT To Release 'iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012' In May

Legendary classic rock band BLUE ÖYSTER CULT has announced the release of another special archival live album and long-form video. It will be available on May 8 via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch a performance of the band's classic hit, "Burnin' For You" from the live release below.
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's performance at iHeartRadio Theater in New York City took place on December 17, 2012 in an intimate setting for a lucky audience of 200 fans. This special show was arranged in celebration of the band's 40th anniversary and the release of a then new boxset, "The Columbia Albums Collection".
Recorded by an army of cameramen for a special webcast, the performance is now being commercially released on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, and vinyl.
BÖC's original core duo of vocalist and lead guitarist Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser and vocalist and rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom are joined by Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards and the rhythm section of bassist Kasim Sulton and drummer Jules Radino.
"iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012" track listing:
CD
01. R U Ready 2 Rock
02. Golden Age Of Leather
03. Burnin' For You
04. This Ain't The Summer Of Love
05. Shooting Shark
06. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll
07. Career Of Evil
08. The Vigil
09. Black Blade
10. Godzilla
11. (Don't Fear) The Reaper
DVD / Blu-ray
01. R U Ready 2 Rock
02. Golden Age Of Leather
03. Burnin' For You
04. Shooting Shark
05. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll
06. Career Of Evil
07. The Vigil
08. Black Blade
09. Godzilla
10. (Don't Fear) The Reaper
- This Ain't The Summer Of Love* (audio only on Blu-ray)
DVD / Blu-ray bonus: Band interview
Lineup:
Eric Bloom - Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals
Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser - Guitar, Vocals
Richie Castellano - Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals
Kasim Sulton - Bass, Vocals
Jules Radino - Drums, Percussion