BLUE ÖYSTER CULT To Release '45th Anniversary - Live In London' In August

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT has announced another special live release from its archives. "45th Anniversary - Live In London" is due on August 7 on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, and 2xLP. The performance, captured in London at the O2 Indigo at the Stone Free festival, includes a full performance of their legendary debut album, plus more cuts from their storied catalog.

Fans can see a performance of "Stairway To The Stars" from "45th Anniversary - Live In London" below.

In 2017, the mighty BLUE ÖYSTER CULT celebrated its 45th anniversary with a run of festival and headline dates across Europe. The band's appearance in London at the O2 Indigo at the Stone Free festival on June 17, 2017 started with a performance of BÖC's first album in its entirety, a celebration of the 45th anniversary of it’s release. In addition, the band added special select cuts from their catalog to the set. The full show was filmed in 4K UHD and is another one-of-a-kind archival release which fans of the band cannot miss.

"45th Anniversary - Live In London" joins other special 2020 releases from the band including "Hard Rock Live Cleveland 2014", "40th Anniversary - Agents Of Fortune - Live 2016", and "iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012".

Track listing:

01. Transmaniacon MC

02. I'm On The Lamb, But I Ain't No Sheep

03. Then Came The Last Days Of May

04. Stairway To The Stars

05. Before The Kiss, A Redcap

06. Screams

07. She's As Beautiful As A Foot

08. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll

09. Workshop Of The Telescopes

10. Redeemed

11. Buck's Boogie

12. Godzilla

13. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper

14. Tattoo Vampire

15. Hot Rails To Hell

DVD and Blu-ray includes behind-the-scenes bonus video footage

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT will return with a mammoth new studio album, "The Symbol Remains", this October. Coming nearly two decades after the release of the band's last studio LP, "Curse Of The Hidden Mirror", the effort showcases a band which hasn't been slowed by the time passed but is simply unfazed by it. "The Symbol Remains" is said to be one of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's most spirited, diverse and inspired releases to date.

BÖC is often cited as a major influence by other acts such as METALLICA, and BÖC was listed in VH1's countdown of the greatest hard rock bands of all time.

Upon the release of BÖC's self-titled debut album in 1972, the band was praised for its catchy-yet-heavy music and lyrics that could be provocative, terrifying, funny or ambiguous, often all in the same song. BÖC's canon contains three stone‐cold classic songs that will waft through the cosmos long after the sun has burned out: the truly haunting "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" from 1976's "Agents Of Fortune", the pummeling "Godzilla" from 1977's "Spectres" and the hypnotically melodic "Burnin' for You" from 1981's "Fire Of Unknown Origin". Other notable BÖC songs include "Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll", "Then Came The Last Days Of May", "I Love The Night", "In Thee", "Veteran Of The Psychic Wars", "Dominance And Submission", "Astronomy", "Black Blade" and "Shooting Shark".

The intense creative vision of BÖC's original core duo of vocalist/lead guitarist Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser and vocalist/rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom are complemented by Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards, and the longtime rhythm section of bass guitarist Danny Miranda, and drummer Jules Radino.

