BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Shares 'Lockdown' Version Of 'Godzilla'

April 22, 2020 0 Comments

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Shares 'Lockdown' Version Of 'Godzilla'

Legendary rock band BLUE ÖYSTER CULT has recorded a "lockdown" version of its classic song "Godzilla".

The special performance of the track — which originally appeared on 1977's "Spectres" album — was recorded from each member's respective home and shared by BLUE ÖYSTER CULT on the band's official YouTube channel.

In a statement accompanying the release of the song, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT wrote: "So while 'ON TOUR FOREVER' is temporarily on hold we took a short break from working on our next album to record this from everyone's home studio. Hope we can get back on the road and see you all soon. Meanwhile, stay safe & ENJOY!"

Last year, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT signed with Frontiers Music Srl for the release of the band's next studio album.

With a history spanning almost five decades, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT has a long history of success. They've sold more than 24 million records worldwide, including seven million in the United States alone. Songs like "Burnin' For You", "Godzilla", "Astronomy" and "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" are true classics and staples of the classic rock genre. Often cited as a major influence by some of the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal (including IRON MAIDEN and METALLICA), BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's sound has evolved through the decades, touching hard rock, heavy metal, progressive, and psychedelic rock. BLUE ÖYSTER CULT is sometimes referred to as "the thinking man's heavy metal band," due to its often cryptic lyrics, literate songwriting, and links to famous authors.

The intense creative vision of BÖC's original core duo of vocalist/lead guitarist Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser and vocalist/rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom are complemented by Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards, and the longtime rhythm section of bass guitarist Danny Miranda, and drummer Jules Radino.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).