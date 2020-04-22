BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Shares 'Lockdown' Version Of 'Godzilla'

Legendary rock band BLUE ÖYSTER CULT has recorded a "lockdown" version of its classic song "Godzilla".

The special performance of the track — which originally appeared on 1977's "Spectres" album — was recorded from each member's respective home and shared by BLUE ÖYSTER CULT on the band's official YouTube channel.

In a statement accompanying the release of the song, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT wrote: "So while 'ON TOUR FOREVER' is temporarily on hold we took a short break from working on our next album to record this from everyone's home studio. Hope we can get back on the road and see you all soon. Meanwhile, stay safe & ENJOY!"

Last year, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT signed with Frontiers Music Srl for the release of the band's next studio album.

With a history spanning almost five decades, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT has a long history of success. They've sold more than 24 million records worldwide, including seven million in the United States alone. Songs like "Burnin' For You", "Godzilla", "Astronomy" and "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" are true classics and staples of the classic rock genre. Often cited as a major influence by some of the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal (including IRON MAIDEN and METALLICA), BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's sound has evolved through the decades, touching hard rock, heavy metal, progressive, and psychedelic rock. BLUE ÖYSTER CULT is sometimes referred to as "the thinking man's heavy metal band," due to its often cryptic lyrics, literate songwriting, and links to famous authors.

The intense creative vision of BÖC's original core duo of vocalist/lead guitarist Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser and vocalist/rhythm guitarist Eric Bloom are complemented by Richie Castellano on guitar and keyboards, and the longtime rhythm section of bass guitarist Danny Miranda, and drummer Jules Radino.

