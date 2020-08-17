BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, QUEENSRŸCHE, Ex-JOURNEY Members Join Forces In BAD PENNY Project

In the shadow of the coronavirus and a lull in touring, a supergroup of top musicians assembled to record new music that reflects the angst, isolation, and explosive energy of these strange times. The project is called BAD PENNY, and it features former JOURNEY lead singer Steve Augeri, current QUEENSRŸCHE frontman Todd La Torre, QUEEN's former bassist (and BLUE ÖYSTER CULT member) Danny Miranda, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT drummer Jules Radino, and guitarist/project mastermind Mike Holtzman.

BAD PENNY's first track, the heavy rocker "Voices In My Head", sung by La Torre, captures the mood of the country. "The country is kind of going nuts," Holtzman laughs. "We are social people, trapped indoors. We face uncertainty about the future. This song reflects that anxiety and the bottled energy we are all feeling."

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's legendary rhythm section of Miranda and Radino bring the groove, and of course, more cowbell.

New York metro rock radio station 102.3 WBAB is hosting a Facebook Live listening event for the debut of "Voices In My Head" on August 24 at 8 p.m. EST. Check it out, along with an interview with the band, on BAD PENNY's Facebook page.

A follow-up song, a ballad called "Lose Myself", sung by Augeri, drops September 1, along with a video shot by Foad Farid (Lady Gaga's "Marry The Night").