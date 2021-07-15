BLINK-182's MARK HOPPUS Reveals The Type Of Cancer He Is Battling

BLINK-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus, who went public with his cancer diagnosis last month, has confirmed that he is battling a blood disorder called stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same type of cancer his mother previously beat.

Hoppus discussed his health issues during a recent Twitch question-and-answer session. Saying that he will soon undergo a PET scan which will shed light on whether his chemotherapy treatments have been working, he added: "Ideally I go in tomorrow and they say, 'Congratulations! Your chemotherapy has worked and you are all done and you'll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life. Even if the cancer's totally gone from my whole body, they give me three more rounds of chemo just to make sure."

Hoppus also described his experience with chemo thus far, saying: "The first chemo, I felt like I was a zombie that fell onto an electric fence and was just being shocked… The second round of chemo, I just felt very weak and tired. Really just like the worst flu ever. The third round of chemo, I started retching. Nauseous and that whole thing."

Despite the nature of the disease, Hoppus has seemingly maintained a positive attitude about his ordeal. "We're beating this cancer," he said. "It's just a matter of time."

The musician broke the news of his diagnosis on June 23 by posting a photo of himself in what appeared to be a doctor's office surrounded by medical equipment. He wrote in an accompanying caption: "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."

The 49-year-old Hoppus is BLINK-182's bassist, co-vocalist and sole remaining founding member.

BLINK-182's latest album, "Nine", was released in September 2019 via Columbia Records and includes singles "I Really Wish I Hated You", "Darkside", "Happy Days", "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth".

Since its humble beginnings in 1992 in San Diego, BLINK-182 has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and rocked audiences around the globe, becoming one of the defining and inspirational rock bands of its generation.

BLINK-182 is Hoppus, Travis Barker (drums) and Matt Skiba (vocals/guitar). A guitarist and singer with ALKALINE TRIO, Skiba replaced original BLINK-182 singer Tom DeLonge in 2016.

BLINK-182 released its first post-DeLonge album, "California", in 2016.

