BLINK-182's MARK HOPPUS Is Having His Chemo Port Removed

BLINK-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus is undergoing a surgery to remove his chemo port, a device that provided chemotherapy treatments during his battle with cancer.

According to Medical News Today, a chemo port is a small, implantable device that attaches to a vein. Doctors typically insert these devices beneath the skin in the chest. They reduce the need for doctors to keep finding a vein to deliver medications, take blood samples, or carry out other procedures.

Earlier today, Hoppus took to his social media to share a photo of him at a doctor's office, and he included the following message: "In the waiting room for the surgery to remove my chemo port!"

Three months ago, Hoppus confirmed that he was battling a blood disorder called stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same type of cancer his mother previously beat. Hoppus completed chemotherapy treatment last month and he said that his oncologist told him he was now "cancer free".

The 49-year-old Hoppus is BLINK-182's bassist, co-vocalist and sole remaining founding member.

BLINK-182's latest album, "Nine", was released in September 2019 via Columbia Records and includes singles "I Really Wish I Hated You", "Darkside", "Happy Days", "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth".

Since its humble beginnings in 1992 in San Diego, BLINK-182 has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and rocked audiences around the globe, becoming one of the defining and inspirational rock bands of its generation.

BLINK-182 is Hoppus, Travis Barker (drums) and Matt Skiba (vocals/guitar). A guitarist and singer with ALKALINE TRIO, Skiba replaced original BLINK-182 singer Tom DeLonge in 2016.

BLINK-182 released its first post-DeLonge album, "California", in 2016.

