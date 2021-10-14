BLINK-182's MARK HOPPUS Is Having His Chemo Port Removed

BLINK-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus is undergoing a surgery to remove his chemo port, a device that provided chemotherapy treatments during his battle with cancer.
According to Medical News Today, a chemo port is a small, implantable device that attaches to a vein. Doctors typically insert these devices beneath the skin in the chest. They reduce the need for doctors to keep finding a vein to deliver medications, take blood samples, or carry out other procedures.
Earlier today, Hoppus took to his social media to share a photo of him at a doctor's office, and he included the following message: "In the waiting room for the surgery to remove my chemo port!"
Three months ago, Hoppus confirmed that he was battling a blood disorder called stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same type of cancer his mother previously beat. Hoppus completed chemotherapy treatment last month and he said that his oncologist told him he was now "cancer free".
The 49-year-old Hoppus is BLINK-182's bassist, co-vocalist and sole remaining founding member.
BLINK-182's latest album, "Nine", was released in September 2019 via Columbia Records and includes singles "I Really Wish I Hated You", "Darkside", "Happy Days", "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth".
Since its humble beginnings in 1992 in San Diego, BLINK-182 has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and rocked audiences around the globe, becoming one of the defining and inspirational rock bands of its generation.
BLINK-182 is Hoppus, Travis Barker (drums) and Matt Skiba (vocals/guitar). A guitarist and singer with ALKALINE TRIO, Skiba replaced original BLINK-182 singer Tom DeLonge in 2016.
BLINK-182 released its first post-DeLonge album, "California", in 2016.
In the waiting room for the surgery to remove my chemo port! pic.twitter.com/6PVyC4NEcZ
— ϻ?Ⓡ? ??Ƥ?ย? (@markhoppus) October 14, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).