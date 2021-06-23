BLINK-182's MARK HOPPUS Is Battling Cancer

BLINK-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus has revealed that he is battling cancer.

The musician broke the news of his diagnosis by posting a photo of himself in what appears to be a doctor's office surrounded by medical equipment. He wrote in an accompanying caption: "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."

Hoppus has since released the following statement: "For the past three months, I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

"I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive.

"Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

BLINK-182 fans have been sharing their concern on social media, with one writing: "Thought @markhoppus from my favourite band @blink182 had been quiet on here recently and just seen on his Instagram that he is fighting cancer. This really is the worst news. Stay strong Mark and hope to see you back on stage soon!"

"My heart is actually breaking over mark hoppus having cancer. Wishing him all the love to get well soon!!!" another fan tweeted.

A third fan weighed in: "The news about Mark Hoppus having cancer is so so so incredibly sad and I truly hope that as the godfather of pop punk he brutally kicks its ass".

The 49-year-old Hoppus is BLINK-182's bassist, co-vocalist and sole remaining founding member.

BLINK-182's latest album, "Nine", was released in September 2019 via Columbia Records and includes singles "I Really Wish I Hated You", "Darkside", "Happy Days", "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth".

Since its humble beginnings in 1992 in San Diego, BLINK-182 has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and rocked audiences around the globe, becoming one of the defining and inspirational rock bands of its generation.

BLINK-182 is Hoppus, Travis Barker (drums) and Matt Skiba (vocals/guitar). A guitarist and singer with ALKALINE TRIO, Skiba replaced original BLINK-182 singer Tom DeLonge in 2016.

BLINK-182 released its first post-DeLonge album, "California", in 2016.

