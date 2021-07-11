BLINK-182's MARK HOPPUS: 'I'm Determined To Kick Cancer's Ass Directly In The Nuts'

BLINK-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus says that he is determined to come out victorious in his battle with cancer.

Hoppus, who went public with his diagnosis last month, took to his Twitter on Saturday (July 10) to write: "Apologies if I'm oversharing but it's so surreal to think that this week I'll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die.

"Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you.

"I'm going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I'm determined to kick cancer's ass directly in the nuts.

"Love to you all. Let's. Heckin. Go."

The musician broke the news of his diagnosis on June 23 by posting a photo of himself in what appears to be a doctor's office surrounded by medical equipment. He wrote in an accompanying caption: "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please."

Hoppus later released the following statement: "For the past three months, I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

"I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive.

"Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

The 49-year-old Hoppus is BLINK-182's bassist, co-vocalist and sole remaining founding member.

BLINK-182's latest album, "Nine", was released in September 2019 via Columbia Records and includes singles "I Really Wish I Hated You", "Darkside", "Happy Days", "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth".

Since its humble beginnings in 1992 in San Diego, BLINK-182 has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and rocked audiences around the globe, becoming one of the defining and inspirational rock bands of its generation.

BLINK-182 is Hoppus, Travis Barker (drums) and Matt Skiba (vocals/guitar). A guitarist and singer with ALKALINE TRIO, Skiba replaced original BLINK-182 singer Tom DeLonge in 2016.

BLINK-182 released its first post-DeLonge album, "California", in 2016.

