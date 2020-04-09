BLINK-182 Recruits Fans For 'Happy Days' Video

Grammy-nominated California rock heavyweights BLINK-182 enlisted their army of fans for their brand new video for "Happy Days". The clip, which can be seen below, comes nearly two weeks after the band went on a social media search for footage, and is a montage of how fans are spending their time social distancing, intermixed with clips of the band performing the song from the comfort of their own homes.

BLINK-182's latest album, "Nine", is out now on Columbia Records and includes singles "I Really Wish I Hated You", "Darkside", "Happy Days", "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth".

Since its humble beginnings in 1992 in San Diego, BLINK-182 has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and rocked audiences around the globe, becoming one of the defining and inspirational rock bands of its generation.

BLINK-182 is Mark Hoppus (vocals/bass), Travis Barker (drums) and Matt Skiba (vocals/guitar). A guitarist and singer with ALKALINE TRIO, Skiba replaced original BLINK-182 singer Tom DeLonge in 2016.

BLINK-182 released its first post-DeLonge album, "California", in 2016.

