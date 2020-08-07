BLINK-182 Drops Timely Song And Video 'Quarantine'

August 7, 2020 0 Comments

BLINK-182 Drops Timely Song And Video 'Quarantine'

California rock heavyweights BLINK-182 have dropped their brand-new track, "Quarantine". This relevant and timely song features strong drums and killer guitars matched with angsty vocals to stress just how hard we all have been hit by this time spent in isolation and social distancing. Alongside the song comes a music video that intermixes the lyrics and raw footage of the band shot on iPhones.

"This song is about the sadness, confusion, anger and frustration we are all experiencing right now," says Mark Hoppus. "I hope that everybody is safe and that we can get through this very soon. Can't wait to see you all on the other side." Travis Barker adds: "The song was inspired by the quarantine and the crappy punk rock music we have loved to play since day one. All the drums are one take and I even sang some backup vocals. Mark sounds more pissed off than I've ever heard him, and I really like it."

Alongside the brand-new song, BLINK-182 has scored two MTV VMA nominations for "Best Rock" and "Best Music Video From Home" for its fan-driven montage to the song "Happy Days".

BLINK-182's latest album, "Nine", is out now on Columbia Records and includes singles "I Really Wish I Hated You", "Darkside", "Happy Days", "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth".

Since its humble beginnings in 1992 in San Diego, BLINK-182 has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and rocked audiences around the globe, becoming one of the defining and inspirational rock bands of its generation.

BLINK-182 is Mark Hoppus (vocals/bass), Travis Barker (drums) and Matt Skiba (vocals/guitar). A guitarist and singer with ALKALINE TRIO, Skiba replaced original BLINK-182 singer Tom DeLonge in 2016.

BLINK-182 released its first post-DeLonge album, "California", in 2016.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).