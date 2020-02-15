BLIND GUARDIAN's Next Album Will Be 'Another Amazing Ride,' Says HANSI KÜRSCH

Frontman Hansi Kürsch of German power metal veterans BLIND GUARDIAN spoke to Canada's The Metal Voice about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's next album. He said (hear audio below): "We stopped the first pre-production yesterday. We will continue in March. And then from April to October/November, we will finish the album with the real production. Everything is set up."

As for the musical direction of the new BLIND GUARDIAN material, Hansi said: "It's another amazing ride. It's more progressive than people probably would expect, but it's typical BLIND GUARDIAN.

"When we spoke last time [a few months ago], I probably not even have been aware of it, because I was of the opinion that there still is a lot of orchestration in there," he explained. "But when working on it over the last two months, I realized it's far less than I thought, but as I mentioned, it goes more into a progressive direction; that is the case. There are, like, three [or] four real speed/thrash metal songs on there, and the rest is more on the complex side of introducing music to people which they've never heard before, but with less orchestration."

BLIND GUARDIAN's next LP is tentatively due in early 2021, to be followed by a world tour.

The band's latest release was the all-orchestral album "Twilight Orchestra: Legacy Of The Dark Lands", which came out in November via Nuclear Blast. To create the concept, lead guitarist André Olbrich and Kürsch worked alongside German bestselling author Markus Heitz, whose latest novel, "Die Dunklen Lande", was released in March 2019. The book is set in 1629 and contains the prequel to "Legacy Of The Dark Lands".

BLIND GUARDIAN's last "regular" studio album, "Beyond The Red Mirror", was issued in 2015. It was the band's first LP since 2010's "At The Edge Of Time", marking the longest gap between two studio albums in BLIND GUARDIAN's career. It was also the group's first album without bassist Oliver Holzwarth since 1995's "Imaginations From The Other Side". Holzwarth has since been replaced by Barend Courbois.

