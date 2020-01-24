BLIND GUARDIAN To Begin Pre-Production On New Album This Month

January 24, 2020 0 Comments

Frontman Hansi Kürsch of German power metal veterans BLIND GUARDIAN has revealed to France's Loud TV that his band is about to enter the studio to record its next album. "The other guys used the time when I was working on [BLIND GUARDIAN's recently released all-orchestral album] 'Legacy Of The Dark Lands' and provided me with material, which I already have come up with vocal ideas," he said (see video below). "So we are ready to hit the studio. We start pre-production at the end of January, and the real production for the album will start around April. And what we have in mind is mixing in November. So, I would guess that this album will be released in the first half of 2021. And after that, it's very obvious that we are going to hit the road again."

"Twilight Orchestra: Legacy Of The Dark Lands" was released in November via Nuclear Blast. To create the concept, lead guitarist André Olbrich and Kürsch worked alongside German bestselling author Markus Heitz, whose latest novel, "Die Dunklen Lande", was released in March 2019. The book is set in 1629 and contains the prequel to "Legacy Of The Dark Lands".

BLIND GUARDIAN's last "regular" studio album, "Beyond The Red Mirror", came out in 2015. It was the band's first LP since 2010's "At The Edge Of Time", marking the longest gap between two studio albums in BLIND GUARDIAN's career. It was also the group's first album without bassist Oliver Holzwarth since 1995's "Imaginations From The Other Side". Holzwarth has since been replaced by Barend Courbois.

