BLIND GUARDIAN Teams Up With 19Grams To Create 'Majesty Roast' Coffee

German power metallers BLIND GUARDIAN have teamed up with Berlin coffee roasters 19Grams to develop a coffee that really makes a splash and lives up to the name of espresso.

Says 19Grams: "Beforehand, we had an intensive discussion about what makes a good coffee. It is important to BLIND GUARDIAN and us, as roasters, that the coffee not only tastes great, but that it is also produced responsibly. That's why we chose a specialty coffee where the origin is clear, where the farmers are paid fairly and where the soil is not depleted. And here it is: the Majesty Roast.

"The Bourbon Beans have been sourced from India and bring flavours of chocolate, hazelnut, almond and spices to your cup, which gives the coffee the taste and the kick that you expect from a brilliant espresso. Crafted like a long guitar solo, roasted with skill and perseverance, this espresso is now your perfect start to the day, an after-dinner treat or a little kick whenever you want."

For more information, visit 19grams.coffee.

BLIND GUARDIAN will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its "Somewhere Far Beyond" album by performing the LP in its entirety on a tour of Germany and Switzerland in the fall of 2021.

The band played a brand new song, "Violent Shadows", during last year's Wacken World Wide digital festival.

In February 2020, BLIND GUARDIAN frontman Hansi Kürsch of told Canada's The Metal Voice about the musical direction of the band's next album: "It's another amazing ride. It's more progressive than people probably would expect, but it's typical BLIND GUARDIAN… There are, like, three [or] four real speed/thrash metal songs on there, and the rest is more on the complex side of introducing music to people which they've never heard before, but with less orchestration."

The band's latest release was the all-orchestral album "Twilight Orchestra: Legacy Of The Dark Lands", which came out in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. To create the concept, lead guitarist André Olbrich and Kürsch worked alongside German bestselling author Markus Heitz, whose latest novel, "Die Dunklen Lande", was released in March 2019. The book is set in 1629 and contains the prequel to "Legacy Of The Dark Lands".

BLIND GUARDIAN's last "regular" studio album, "Beyond The Red Mirror", was issued in 2015. It was the band's first LP since 2010's "At The Edge Of Time", marking the longest gap between two studio albums in BLIND GUARDIAN's career. It was also the group's first album without bassist Oliver Holzwarth since 1995's "Imaginations From The Other Side". Holzwarth has since been replaced by Barend Courbois.

