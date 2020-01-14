BLEED THE SKY: 'Serpent' Video Released

January 14, 2020 0 Comments

Orange County, California metalcore band BLEED THE SKY has released the official music video for the single "Serpent". The clip is a dark and gritty reflection of BLEED THE SKY's new sound and harbors a new brutality that will contend with all new metal genres. "Serpent" is sure to turn some metal heads and offers fans, both old and new alike, a refreshing new sound familiar to the band's roots.

"Serpent" is taken from BLEED THE SKY's comeback album, "This Way Lies Madness", which will be released on January 17 via Art Is War Records.

BLEED THE SKY consists of Noah Robinson (vocals), Austin D'Amond (drums), Wayne Miller (guitar), Kevin Garcia (guitar) and David Culbert (bass). Garcia collaborated with longtime friend Ben Schigel (CHIMAIRA, DROWNING POOL, MACHINE GUN KELLY) to co-produce an album that picks up right where the band left off, blending crushing guitars and D'Amond's breakneck drumming with Robinson's signature vocal of haunting cleans and savage screams.

BLEED THE SKY will hit the road in support of their new release with SKINLAB beginning on January 23 in Sacramento, California at Holy Diver.

Formed in 2003, BLEED THE SKY released two well-received albums on Nuclear Blast Records, "Paradigm In Entropy" (2005) and "Murder The Dance" (2008).

While both Robinson and D'Amond were active members on both previous albums, Miller played with BLEED THE SKY during the "Paradigm In Entropy" cycle and Culbert was involved with the band during the pre-production of "Murder The Dance".

"This Way Lies Madness" track listing:

01. Tongue Louse
02. Carnage (Join Me In The Fire)
03. Serpent
04. Quiet Here
05. Membrane
06. Ghost
07. Age Of The Basilisk (feat. Aaron Korstjens)
08. Carrion Bather (feat. Steve Tinnon)
09. This Way Lies Madness


COMMENTS

