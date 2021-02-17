BLAZE BAYLEY Is Not Interested In Having A Documentary Made About His Life: 'I'm Trying To Escape My Past'

British heavy metal vocalist Blaze Bayley, who fronted IRON MAIDEN more than 20 years ago, says that he is not interested in having a documentary made about his life. "Somebody asked me that a while ago, and it was… No," he told Todd D. Goldfinger in a new interview (see video below). "If you want me to [give] a comment in a documentary about IRON MAIDEN or MANOWAR or MOTÖRHEAD, I'm perfectly willing to be a part of that. But I don't wanna make a documentary about myself. I'm trying to escape my past and live in this moment and look into the future. I don't wanna go over the past all over again. Forget it, man. It's not great."

Bayley fronted IRON MAIDEN from 1994 until 1999. The two MAIDEN albums he appeared on, "The X Factor" and "Virtual XI", sold considerably less than the band's prior releases and were their lowest-charting titles in the group's home country since 1981's "Killers".

Since leaving IRON MAIDEN in 1999, Bayley has released a number of albums, including several under the moniker BLAZE and more than a handful under his own name. He also appeared on 2012's "Wolfsbane Saves The World", the first album of new material by WOLFSBANE since the group's self-titled 1994 effort.

Blaze will release a new studio album, "War Within Me", on April 9. All songs were written and produced by Blaze and guitarist Christopher Appleton.

"War Within Me" finds Blaze moving forward from the success of his "Infinite Entanglement" trilogy released in consecutive years 2016-2018. The 10 brand new songs draw influences from Blaze's experience with IRON MAIDEN (1994-1999), plus his extensive solo career which started with his "Silicon Messiah" album in year 2000.

"War Within Me" is not a concept album but does include a positive thread throughout. The LP was recorded during 2020 with work split between Blaze's studio at home in the West Midlands and Christopher Appleton's studio in Greater Manchester. The now-very-consistent lineup, chosen from British metal band ABSOLVA, played on the album — Christopher Appleton (guitar, backing vocals), Martin McNee (drums), Karl Schramm (bass). Blaze and Appleton shared the work mixing and producing, while Ade Emsley (IRON MAIDEN, TANK, BRITISH LION, VOODOO SIX) handled the mastering. The striking and detailed artwork is provided by Akirant Illustration (IRON MAIDEN, "Star Wars").

