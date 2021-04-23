BLACKMORE'S NIGHT's RITCHIE BLACKMORE And CANDICE NIGHT Discuss 'Nature's Light' Album: Part Two (Video)

BLACKMORE'S NIGHT's Candice Night and Ritchie Blackmore are featured in a new three-part interview series in which they talk about their new album "Nature's Light". The second part can be seen below.

BLACKMORE'S NIGHT's eleventh studio album and the first in six years, "Nature's Light" was released on March 12 via earMUSIC.

The ten new tracks make for a quintessential BLACKMORE'S NIGHT album. Once again, Blackmore and Night successfully mix the tradition of folk music and their love for the Renaissance era, inspired by the myths and legends of ancient times.

While the album is rooted in a traditional approach, fans of Ritchie Blackmore's unique style will not be disappointed. Heartfelt ballads, such as a brand-new version of "Wish You Were Here", set the scene for the magical tales on "Four Winds" and "The Twisted Oak". On the two instrumental tracks — "Darker Shade Of Black" and "Der letzte Musketier"Ritchie's guitar brilliance shines through.

"Nature's Light" was released on multiple formats. Among these is a strictly limited 2CD hardcover mediabook edition, including a bonus CD featuring a carefully selected set of BLACKMORE'S NIGHT's masterpieces from their extensive back catalogue. Furthermore, the album has become available as a CD digipak edition, a strictly limited heavyweight 1LP gatefold edition on yellow vinyl, a 180g 1LP gatefold edition on black vinyl as well as digital.

"Nature's Light" track listing:

01. Once Upon December
02. Four Winds
03. Feather In The Wind
04. Darker Shade Of Black (instrumental)
05. The Twisted Oak
06. Nature's Light
07. Der Letzte Musketier (instrumental)
08. Wish You Were Here (2021)
09. Going To The Faire
