BLACK VEIL BRIDES' 'The Phantom Tomorrow' Album Is 'Almost Complete'

Andy Biersack has confirmed that BLACK VEIL BRIDES' upcoming album, "The Phantom Tomorrow", is "almost complete."

The singer offered an update on the follow-up to 2018's "Vale" in an Instagram post on Wednesday (February 17). He wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you for all of your support and excitement regarding my most recent projects! The response to the book has been incredible and I can't wait for you guys to see 'Paradise City' coming to Amazon Prime Video next month!

"I also wanted to update you that the upcoming BLACK VEIL BRIDES record The Phantom Tomorrow is almost complete so be on the look out for release info and a lot more coming soon!"

Last fall, Biersack spoke to Kerrang! magazine about what fans can expect from "The Phantom Tomorrow". He said: "Over the years, we got away from the heavy-riff-big-chorus dynamic, which is what makes BLACK VEIL BRIDES. Our previous full-length record was very soft, with a lot of shine to it, so the goal [this time] was to find a way to make it grand, with a lot of string elements and everything, but still feel like there’s an edge built from the riff."

Regarding the lyrical themes covered on "The Phantom Tomorrow", Andy said: "I don't love the term 'concept record,' but ['The Phantom Tomorrow'] is a concept record. There are themes and ideas and moments that are hugely different from one moment to the next, but the goal at the end of the day, the heart of everything, is to write a heavy rock record and build out everything from there, as opposed to writing a pop record and putting riffs over it."

"The Phantom Tomorrow" tells the story of the antihero character "The Blackbird" and a group of societal outcasts known as simply as "The Phantom Tomorrow".

In November, BLACK VEIL BRIDES released a music video for the single "Scarlet Cross", which will appear on "The Phantom Tomorrow". The track was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and guitarist Jake Pitts and was accompanied by a music video directed by longtime collaborator Patrick Fogarty and based on a concept written by Biersack.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut, "We Stitch These Wounds", with a brand new, reimagined, re-recorded 2020 edition of the album titled "Re-Stitch These Wounds", released last July via Sumerian Records.

In November 2019, BLACK VEIL BRIDES announced the addition of bassist Lonny Eagleton to the group's ranks. He joined the band as the replacement for Ashley Purdy, who exited the group earlier that month.

Eagleton previously played with Biersack (a.k.a. Andy Black) on his solo tour.

Biersack's memoir, "They Don't Need To Understand: Stories Of Hope, Fear, Family, Life, And Never Giving In", arrived in December via Rare Bird Books.

