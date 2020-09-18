BLACK VEIL BRIDES Singer ANDY BIERSACK's 'They Don't Need To Understand' Memoir Due In December

BLACK VEIL BRIDES singer Andy Biersack's long-awaited memoir, "They Don't Need To Understand: Stories Of Hope, Fear, Family, Life, And Never Giving In", will arrive on December 8 via Rare Bird Books.

Before he was the charismatic singer of BLACK VEIL BRIDES and an accomplished solo artist under the Andy Black moniker, he was Andrew Dennis Biersack, an imaginative and creative kid in Cincinnati, Ohio, struggling with anxiety, fear, loneliness, and the impossible task of fitting in. With his trademark charm, clever wit, and insightful analysis, Biersack tells the story of his childhood and adolescence. The discovery of the artistic passions that would shape his life, and his decision to move to Hollywood after his 18th birthday to make his dreams come true, even when it meant living in his car to make it all a reality. It's the origin story of one of modern rock's most exciting young superheroes, from building miniature concerts with KISS action figures in his bedroom to making the RIAA gold-certified single "In The End" and connecting with passionate fans worldwide.

Biersack has acted in both film and television, conceived the graphic novel "The Ghost Of Ohio", and co-created "The Andy Show" podcast. Andy has appeared on the covers of tastemaker rock music publications like Kerrang!, Alternative Press, Rock Sound and Revolver and shares content with millions of followers across social media. He was the host and head writer of the 2017 Journeys Alternative Press Music Awards. He lives in Southern California with his wife, singer Juliet Simms, and their three pets.

"They Don't Need To Understand: Stories Of Hope, Fear, Family, Life, And Never Giving In" was co-written by Ryan J. Downey, who has worked as writer, producer, reporter, host and editor for a number of media brands, including MTV News, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel, IFC, Lionsgate, Hearst Media and MSNBC. He is the founder of Superhero Artist Management, representing rock bands and producers, and PopCurse, in Southern California.