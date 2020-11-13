BLACK VEIL BRIDES Return With New Single 'Scarlet Cross'; 'The Phantom Tomorrow' Album Due In 2021

After teasing fans for days on social media, Los Angeles rockers BLACK VEIL BRIDES have released a new single and video for the track "Scarlet Cross". The song comes from their upcoming 2021 concept album "The Phantom Tomorrow" — the band's sixth full-length effort. The LP tells the story of the antihero character "The Blackbird" and a group of societal outcasts known as simply as "The Phantom Tomorrow". "Scarlet Cross" — produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and guitarist Jake Pitts — is available via all digital partners today.

The video for "Scarlet Cross" was directed by longtime collaborator Patrick Fogarty and based on a concept written by frontman Andy Biersack. The video was filmed on the Santa Clarita Studios backlot and is the first in a series of videos that will follow the story of the main character "The Blackbird". The video opens as a female member of "The Phantom Tomorrow" takes to the streets only to be discovered and followed. As things get dire, the "The Blackbird" arrives only to fade to black. Shot to look like an old school comic book serial, the video ends with the cliffhanger tease leaving the viewer unsure of the fate of the heroine or her attackers.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES are hard at work putting the finishing touches on "The Phantom Tomorrow", scheduled for release next year via Sumerian Records.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES say: "We are incredibly excited to share not only this new song 'Scarlet Cross', but also our vision for the world of 'The Phantom Tomorrow' and its characters. We are in the final stages of writing for this record and have begun work on our forthcoming 'The Phantom Tomorrow' graphic novel. We intend to continue to share elements of the story in the coming months and can't wait for everyone to see what we have been working on!"

BLACK VEIL BRIDES celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut, "We Stitch These Wounds", with a brand new, reimagined, re-recorded 2020 edition of the album titled "Re-Stitch These Wounds", released in July via Sumerian Records.

In November 2019, BLACK VEIL BRIDES announced the addition of bassist Lonny Eagleton to the group's ranks. He joined the band as the replacement for Ashley Purdy, who exited the group earlier that month.

Eagleton previously played with BLACK VEIL BRIDES singer Andy Biersack (a.k.a. Andy Black) on his solo tour.

Last year, BLACK VEIL BRIDES released the first in a series of "duologies," essentially two-song singles that will be released with greater frequency. The first duology consisted of the songs "The Vengeance" and "Saints Of The Blood".

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner

