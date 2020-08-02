BLACK VEIL BRIDES Has 'Six Solid Songs Written' For Next Album

BLACK VEIL BRIDES guitarist Jeremy "Jinxx" Ferguson spoke to Robert Cavuoto of Myglobalmind about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Vale" album. He said: "We have been writing up a storm. I can't talk too about what we envision for the next album, but we are revisiting the idea of another concept record like we did with [2013's] 'Wretched And Divine'. It would be fun to do another concept CD, but we'll see how things pan out. We have six solid songs written, and we are still writing. Once we do this show ['Re-Stitch These Wounds' record-release concert on August 1], we will head back into the studio to write some more. We have been doing it all ourselves. Jake [Pitts, guitar] will be producing it, and we are tracking vocals and guitars at his studio. I'm recording the strings at my studio."

He continued: "With COVID going on, we have all been quarantined and working at home, but when we do get together, it's just us and maybe our wives. When we are all in the same room bouncing ideas off each other, it's a never-ending flood of inspiration and ideas. I'm excited for fans to hear what we are coming up with."

BLACK VEIL BRIDES celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut, "We Stitch These Wounds", with a brand new, reimagined, re-recorded 2020 edition of the album titled "Re-Stitch These Wounds", released on July 31 via Sumerian Records. The cover artwork for the disc was reimagined by illustrator Luca Solo Macello.

"We Stitch These Wounds" was issued in July 2010 via StandBy Records and was BLACK VEIL BRIDES' only studio album to feature drummer Sandra Alvarenga before she left the band and joined MODERN DAY ESCAPE.

Last November, BLACK VEIL BRIDES announced the addition of bassist Lonny Eagleton to the group's ranks. He joined the band as the replacement for Ashley Purdy, who exited the group earlier that month.

Eagleton previously played with BLACK VEIL BRIDES singer Andy Biersack (a.k.a. Andy Black) on his solo tour.

Last fall, BLACK VEIL BRIDES released the first in a series of "duologies," essentially two-song singles that will be released with greater frequency. The first duology consisted of the songs "The Vengeance" and "Saints Of The Blood".