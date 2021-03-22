BLACK VEIL BRIDES Announce Their First-Ever Virtual Acoustic Radio Tour 'Acoustour'

As the band's latest single "Scarlet Cross" continues to move up the Active Rock radio chart (currently in the Top 20 at the format), Los Angeles rockers BLACK VEIL BRIDES have announced their first-ever virtual acoustic radio tour. Happening in conjunction with eight local radios stations, the band will perform its latest single and other favorites from its catalog. The shows start on March 23 for WEBN in frontman Andy Biersack's former hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio and wraps on April 2 for KCJK in Kansas City, Missouri. Other markets include Columbus, Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland; Detroit, Michigan; Monmouth Ocean, New Jersey; Phoenix, Arizona; and Madison, Wisconsin. Each performance will be unique and a different set for each station. All shows are streaming free and local performance information is below:

March 23 - WEBN/Cincinnati - 6:30 p.m. EST

March 24 - WRKZ/Columbus - 10 a.m. EST -

March 25 - WIYY/Baltimore - 7 p.m. EST

March 26 - WRIF/Detroit - 5 p.m. EST

March 29 - WRAT/Monmouth Ocean - 7 p.m. EST

March 30 - KUPD/Phoenix - 8 p.m. PST

March 31 - WJJO/Madison - 7 p.m. CST

April 02 - KCJK/Kansas City - 8 p.m. CST

In November, BLACK VEIL BRIDES released "Scarlet Cross", which will appear on the band's upcoming album, "The Phantom Tomorrow", tentatively due this summer. The track was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, DANCE GAVIN DANCE, BUSH) and guitarist Jake Pitts and was accompanied by a music video directed by longtime collaborator Patrick Fogarty and based on a concept written by Biersack.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut, "We Stitch These Wounds", with a brand new, reimagined, re-recorded 2020 edition of the album titled "Re-Stitch These Wounds", released last July via Sumerian Records.

In November 2019, BLACK VEIL BRIDES announced the addition of bassist Lonny Eagleton to the group's ranks. He joined the band as the replacement for Ashley Purdy, who exited the group earlier that month.

Eagleton previously played with Biersack (a.k.a. Andy Black) on his solo tour.

Biersack's memoir, "They Don't Need To Understand: Stories Of Hope, Fear, Family, Life, And Never Giving In", arrived in December via Rare Bird Books.